PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Opening arguments have begun in the trial of a man accused of stabbing Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh.

Shawn Yarbray allegedly stabbed Oh in a botched robbery attempt last May.

Prosecutors say Yarbray demanded Oh’s car keys as the councilman walked toward his Kingsessing home and then stabbed him.

Oh survived the attack and went back to work a couple of days later.

Yarbray has denied the allegations.

Yarbray’s lawyer says it is a case of mistaken identity.