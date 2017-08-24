Lawyer: Councilman David Oh Stabbing Was Case Of ‘Mistaken Identity’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man accused of stabbing a Philadelphia Councilman in May was in court Thursday, and maintains his innocence — his lawyer says it’s all a case of mistaken identity.
Twenty-four-year-old Shawn Yarbray has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses for allegedly stabbing Councilman David Oh, during an attempted robbery — but Yarbray’s lawyer Sam Stretton says it’s all a big mistake.
“We have developed a very strong alibi defense that he was not there, but with other people. And the case is solely based on identification,” said Stretton.
Authorities have said Oh identified the defendant.
“It’s possible he made a mistake in his identification – just because you are a councilman and a lawyer doesn’t give us any more ability to perceive than anyone else, and people make mistakes,” said Stretton.
Stretton says his client will now face a jury trial.
Yarbray remains in jail, but has another hearing set for next month.