PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies will honor the latest National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Jim Thome during a pre-game ceremony in June.

The Phillies announced Tuesday they will honor Thome before the 1:05 p.m. game against the Colorado Rockies on June 14. Thome will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in July.

Thome’s signing prior to the 2003 season helped launch the Phillies as an attractive free-agent destination. Over parts of four seasons with the team, Thome hit .260 with 101 home runs, 281 RBI and a .925 OPS.

“Jim’s signing ushered in a new era of Phillies baseball,” said David Buck, the team’s executive vice president. “He had an immediate connection with our fanbase and gave our franchise a renewed level of respectability. Jim’s election to the Hall of Fame was always a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’ and we are excited to be able to honor him for that historic achievement.”

The ceremony will take place on the 14th anniversary of Thome’s 400th career home run.

Thome finished his career with 612 home runs over 22 seasons.

He was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2016.

Thome’s daughter, Lila, will perform the National Anthem.