PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Love was in the air at the Philadelphia 76ers game on Monday night.

Calel Fox, 37, surprised his girlfriend, 26-year-old Tayla Peters, by proposing to her while they were participating in the Kimball Office Shoot from Your Seat challenge.

While Peters was shooting, Fox got down on one knee behind her while they were on the court. When she turned around, a look of shock crossed her face.

After the shock wore off, Fox said yes and the couple embraced on the court to a rousing ovation.

Fox and Peters met while he was coaching a team her son was on. The two have been dating for a year, but the couple has known each other for three years.

Fox, a barber and personal trainer, was born in California, while Peters, a registered nurse, is from Yeadon, Pennsylvania.