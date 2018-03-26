VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Villanova fans are getting pumped after the Wildcats advanced to the Final Four on Sunday by taking out Texas Tech.

The Wildcats are looking to win their second national championship in three years as they will face the Kansas Jayhawks in San Antonio on Saturday.

Villanova Advances To The Final Four After 71-59 Win Over Texas Tech

Excited fans filled the TD Garden in Boston wearing their Wildcats gear and holding signs in support of the team.

The Cats statistically lead the nation offensively, scoring 87 points a game.

Even though the game against Texas Tech wasn’t pretty, fans watched as the team cut down the net after their 71-59 victory.

Guard Phil Booth and head coach Jay Wright say while they’re enjoying the moment, they’re focused on one game at a time.

“It took forever for the clock to run out. It was like a minute-and-a-half took forever,” said Booth. “We got it, we did it, we finally did it again.”

“They challenged us and I was really proud of our guys to meet that challenge. When you’re a good shooting team it’s not always easy. Your ego can get in the way and it didn’t get in our guys’ way,” said Wright.

Villanova takes on Kansas on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. for the right to play in the national championship game.