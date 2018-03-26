PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The process is finally paying off. For the first time since the 2011-12 season, the Philadelphia 76ers clinched a playoff spot.

The Sixers clinched on Sunday night after the Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat.

The Sixers are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-30 record.

Joel Embiid has been averaging just over 23 points and 11 rebounds per game, while Ben Simmons has been a triple-double machine, netting 10 so far.

The Sixers have 10 games left this season.

Last year, the Sixers finished 28-54.