NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for a fire at a New Castle, Delaware Dollar Tree store.

Flames broke out at the Dollar Tree at the Beaver Brooke Plaza off Route 13, around 7 p.m. Friday.

The damage to the business is estimated to be $800,000.

Authorities say this is the second incendiary fire this business has suffered this year.

The first fire happened on Jan. 24.

Police are also looking to identify a man they believe may help in the investigation. The man is said to be a white male possibly in his 60s.

Anyone with information about the fire; who believes they may know the person(s) responsible; or who can help police in identifying the man in the photo, is asked to call the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477); send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov; text ATFBAL to 63975; or via the reportit® mobile app, available through http://www.reportit.com, using ATF Baltimore Field Division as the location.

You can also call the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office with information at 302-323-5375.