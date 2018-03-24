PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Survivors of the deadly shooting rampage at a Parkland, Florida high school are set to lead thousands Saturday in a March for Our Lives on Washington, delivering their impassioned pleas for stricter gun control law to the nation.

Building on the momentum of last week’s National School Walkout, these members of a generation raised on gun violence have been rallying Americans around their cause while honoring the 17 students and faculty members killed on February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The march starts at noon, with participants gathering on Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol. Dozens of students and activists from the Philadelphia region will take part in the march.

Among them is Daisy Noe from Bucks County, who says staying silent for another second is unacceptable, and she hopes their collective voice is enough to rattle some cages on Capitol Hill.

“Standing up for what we believe in and saying enough is enough and it’s time to make a change,” Noe said. “So even if we’re just saying it, at least we’re saying it.”

She says it’s time to take a look at why this keeps happening and come up with practical ways to fix it. Metal detectors at school entrances may have to become the new normal for suburban districts.

“Making sure that people who go into schools are not carrying these weapons,” Noe said.

Jemima James from Philadelphia says it is unfortunate that safety at schools has deteriorated to this point and she wants more armed security officers to harden up schools which are soft targets containing our most precious resources.

“You go to school and you’re expecting to be safe in that building,” James said. “You’re not expecting to be on the lookout constantly.”

Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Common and Lin-Manuel Miranda are expected to attend the march in Washington, according to the event’s website.

And celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Steven Spielberg each donated $500,000 last month to the march’s fund.

More than 800 other events are planned across the United States and in cities overseas Saturday, including London, Madrid, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul, according to the march website.

Thousands are also expected to protest gun violence in the Philadelphia area Saturday.

Rallies are scheduled at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Haddon Lake Park in Audubon, Rose Tree Park in Media and Rodney Square in Wilmington, among others.

You can watch all the live coverage of the marches HERE.

On April 20, activists are calling for another national school walkout on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.