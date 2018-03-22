MARCH SNOWSTORM: Northeast Gets Clobbered With Fourth Snowstorm | Travel AlertsSpeed Limits Reduced | Commercial Travel BanPhotos | Power Outages School Closings | Philly Snow EmergencyLatest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers | Community Cancellations |  
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A top toy executive is pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in an effort to help save Toys “R” Us through a new GoFundMe effort.

Isaac Larian, CEO of MGA Entertainment, Inc., the company that created Little Tike and Bratz, has contributed $200 million in an effort to get to a $1 billion goal to save the iconic toy retailer.

Toys “R” Us helped launch Larian’s career more than 30 years ago.

“There is nothing quite like the joy and awe of a child walking through the aisles of a Toys ‘R’ Us store. I want to preserve that innocent experience for future generations. We can’t sit back and just let it disappear. Everyone deserves to be a Toys ‘R’ Us kid,” said Larian.

Larian has invited the public to be a part of an opportunity to #SaveToysRUs by donating to the GoFundMe campaign.

The campaign aims to ensure that generations to come can “always be a Toys ‘R’ Us kid” and to save employee jobs that are at stake should the company cease operation.

Larian plans to develop a special program to benefit Toys “R” Us employees who participate in this campaign. Donations are currently being accepted via GoFundMe at www.savetoysrus.com.

The deadline for reaching the $1 billion goal is May 28.

