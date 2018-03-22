SHAKER HEIGHTS, OHIO (CBS) – Police officers are being hailed as heroes after saving a choking baby in Ohio.

“Save my baby. That’s all I was thinking about, save my baby,” said Tamica Pruitte in an interview with CBS affiliate WOIO.

Pruitte says after noticing her two-month-old baby began choking in the back seat, she knew she needed to act quickly and stopped her car right in the middle of the street.

“I noticed she was choking on her milk out of her nose, so I put the hazards on and got out of the car and the police came out of nowhere and helped me with the back thrusts for her to breathe,” she said.

That’s when Shaker Heights police officers were there to render aid.

“We were thinking maybe the car broke down and needed a tow truck in route or something like that,” Officer Ryan Sidders said. “Then we see the mother exit the car and run to the other side really, really quickly.”

“45-degree angle,” instructed one of the officers in the video.

And soon after, the young child was breathing again.

Pruitte tells WOIO she knows how lucky she is.

“It could’ve been my life and her life too, today, because I had to stop in the middle of traffic,” she said.

