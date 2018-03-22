PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is looking to hire thousands of people over the next three months.

Wawa announced on Thursday its spring hiring campaign. The convenience store chain is looking to hire 5,000 new associates during the next three months.

Wawa is looking to fill customer-service and management-level positions.

“As we look to fill these positions with people who have a strong passion for serving others, we’re looking for individuals who want to join our team for the busy summer season as well those who might be interested in the start of a fulfilling career at Wawa,” said Elizabeth Moore, manager of talent acquisition at Wawa.

Some stores will host open houses called “Wawa Career Wednesdays” for four consecutive weeks, beginning March 28 and running through April 18.

Wawa has 790 stores across six states.