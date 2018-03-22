Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers, Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is looking to hire thousands of people over the next three months.

Wawa announced on Thursday its spring hiring campaign. The convenience store chain is looking to hire 5,000 new associates during the next three months.

Federal Agents: Airline Worker Busted With 9 Pounds Of Cocaine Taped To Legs

Wawa is looking to fill customer-service and management-level positions.

“As we look to fill these positions with people who have a strong passion for serving others, we’re looking for individuals who want to join our team for the busy summer season as well those who might be interested in the start of a fulfilling career at Wawa,” said Elizabeth Moore, manager of talent acquisition at Wawa.

Some stores will host open houses called “Wawa Career Wednesdays” for four consecutive weeks, beginning March 28 and running through April 18.

Police: Mother Arrested After Video Of Infant Smoking Goes Viral

Wawa has 790 stores across six states.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch