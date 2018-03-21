WINTER STORM WARNING: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | Commercial Travel Ban | Travel AlertsSpeed Limits Reduced | NJ Transit Suspending Bus ServiceTraffic | Philly Snow Emergency | New Jersey State Of EmergencyPhotos | School Closings  | Community Cancellations Latest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long is contemplating retirement, sources tell CBS3.

Sources say the Eagles offered Long his full salary, including the bonuses to guarantee him roughly $3 million, but he has yet to accept because he’s contemplating retirement.

Long made headlines for his generosity during the season, as he donated his entire 2017 salary towards education funding.

Long signed a two-year deal with the Eagles last offseason.

Long finished the Super-Bowl winning season with five sacks and four forced fumbles.

