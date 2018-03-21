HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County state representative who is under a court order to stay away from a fellow lawmaker has announced he will not seek re-election.

Just last week, Delaware County House Republican Nick Miccarelli entered into a court consent agreement barring him from contact with fellow House Republican Tarah Toohil of Luzerne County, who has accused Miccarelli of abuse while they dated several years ago.

He has also been accused of sexual assault by another woman.

Now, in a statement released Wednesday, Miccarelli has announced he has decided not to seek re-election, saying it is in his best interest and that of his family.

Miccarelli says he will continue to “work to clear [his] good name” and that his decision should not be misconstrued as an admission of wrongdoing.