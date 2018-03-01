WEATHER ALERT: Coastal System BrewingRadar | Latest Forecast | 
By Jim Melwert
Filed Under:delaware county, Jim Melwert, Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (CBS) — GOP leaders in the Pennsylvania State House are calling on a Delaware County lawmaker who is the subject of an investigation into allegations of sexual and physical violence to step down.

The statement from House Republican leaders says the nature of allegations raised against Republican state Rep. Nick Miccarelli are very serious and should be thoroughly investigated.

And, while they recognize rights to due process and innocent until proven guilty, they say in the statement, to preserve the integrity of the institution and for the safety of its members, “it’s in the best interest of all involved if Representative Miccarelli would resign.”

The 35-year-old Miccarelli has served in the state house since 2009.

The house opened an investigation after two women filed a complaint alleging sexual and physical violence.

Miccarelli released a statement after the allegations became public saying there is not a stick of truth to any of it. He said he’s running for re-election and that he “will be vindicated.”

