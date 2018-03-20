WEATHER: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Banning Certain Trucks, Trailers | SEPTA Regional Rail, PATCO Altering SchedulesLatest Forecast | Radar | Philly Declares Snow Emergency | State Of Emergency: NJ | Philly Public, Archdiocese Schools Closed WednesdaySchool Closings/Early Dismissals | Community Cancellations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania couple transformed the garden center in a Walmart into their dream wedding venue.

Chrissy Slonaker Torres and Leida Torres tied the knot at the Walmart in West Manchester Township, Pennsylvania where they both work.

More than 100 family members, co-workers, and customers attended the wedding.

In order to make sure their co-workers could attend the wedding, they brought the ceremony to them.

 

