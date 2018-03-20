PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania couple transformed the garden center in a Walmart into their dream wedding venue.

Chrissy Slonaker Torres and Leida Torres tied the knot at the Walmart in West Manchester Township, Pennsylvania where they both work.

More than 100 family members, co-workers, and customers attended the wedding.

In order to make sure their co-workers could attend the wedding, they brought the ceremony to them.