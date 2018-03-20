WEATHER: Nor'easter Expected To Dump Foot Of Snow In Some AreasPennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Banning Certain Trucks, Trailers | SEPTA Regional Rail To Run On Severe Storm ScheduleLatest Forecast | Radar | Philly Archdiocese Schools To Close WednesdaySchool Closings/Early Dismissals | Community Cancellations
SINKING SPRING, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities in Berks County say a couple has been charged after a 6-month-old baby was found in a trash bag in a large plastic container of cat litter at their residence.

Spring Township police said a tip from a family member about the welfare of the baby led officers to an apartment late Monday night.

They found baby photos and used diapers in a locked bathroom. In a crawl space, authorities said, the body of a baby believed to be Harper Trump was found in a trash bag in a large plastic container of cat litter.

Twenty-five-year-old Shaun Oxenreider and 27-year-old Samantha Trump are charged with concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy.

Court documents don’t list attorneys representing the defendants and working numbers for them couldn’t be found Tuesday.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted on the baby on Thursday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

