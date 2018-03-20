PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Will you be out and about in the snow? Wifi should be easy to find.

Comcast has opened its thousands of XFINITY hotspots across the region to non-customers.

Free access is expected to last through Monday, March 26.

Comcast said Tuesday:

For a map of XFINITY WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks, businesses and train platforms, please visit www.xfinity.com/wifi.

Once at a hotspot select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.

XFINITY Internet customers can sign in with their username and password, and will be automatically connected at XFINITY WiFi hotspots in the future.

Non-XFINITY Internet subscribers should visit the “Not an XFINITY Internet Customer” section on the sign in page to get started. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every 2 hours through Monday, March 26.

Residents who are without power can also recharge their devices at Xfinity store locations throughout the region.