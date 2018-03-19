PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Investigators are searching for the person they say shot and killed a Penn State University student during an argument at a bar in West Philadelphia.

It was just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday when Philadelphia Police say an argument erupted inside the Galaxy West Lounge at 52nd and Market Streets.

“The fight had begun inside of the bar, with two women fighting,” said Homicide Captain Jack Ryan. “The fight calmed down, and then one of the women re-entered the bar and the fight resumed.

And Ryan says the fight eventually spilled outside the bar, where gunfire erupted.

Twenty-three-year-old Dominique Oglesby was shot once in the back. She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she later died.

Police say they know who the shooter is and they’re looking for him, but will not release the name.

“Anybody that’s going to discharge a firearm on a city street and kill another human being, we consider armed and dangerous,” Ryan said.

Detectives say the victim’s 42-year-old father and 66-year-old grandfather were also shot once. They were hospitalized in stable condition.

Oglesby was set to graduate from Penn State this spring.