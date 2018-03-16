HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBS) – It took decades for a thief to make things right.

When a suspicious package turned up on the steps of “Our Lady of Grace” church in Hoboken, Pastor Alex Santoro called the police.

When they opened the package, they found a statue of the baby Jesus and a note telling the pastor it had been stolen back in the 1930’s and was finally being return.

Rescue Puppy Promoted To Therapy Dog At Minnesota Police Headquarters

“I think it was a young kid who may have taken it on a dare,” said Reverend Alex Santoro. “The more important thing is that somebody in that family knew the story and still returned it after almost 90 years.”

The baby Jesus will be home for the holidays this year.

Father Santoro says the statue will fit perfectly with the current parish nativity scene.