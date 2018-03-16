PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Being a police officer can be a tough job, but inside a police headquarters in Saint Paul Minnesota, a furry friend helps officers take that stress away.

Meet Sergeant Fuzz, former rescue, now therapy dog. Fuzz was found living outside on a farm in the winter. Clearly, “Sergeant Fuzz” found plenty of warmth inside this station.

“Some of the things that officers have to deal with on a daily basis, he would just come in and give them attention and get their mind off of it,” said Reserve Officer Kathryn Smith.

Fuzz also visits with members of the community.

His fellow officers say he is climbing quickly in the ranks and was a great addition to the force.