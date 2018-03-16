PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan, and now Haloti Ngata. These three scary NFL defensive tackles are now all on the same team — the Eagles.

Ngata, a five-time Pro Bowler, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles on Thursday, and Cox and Jernigan played a big part in his decision.

“That was one of the big things for me, was to play with another dominant defensive tackle [in Fletcher Cox] that’s killing it right now, one of the best in the NFL,” Ngata said of Cox during a phone call interview on Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Friday. “And being able to play with Timmy [Jernigan] again.”

Ngata, 34, played in Baltimore from 2006 to 2014, the final season with Jernigan.

The Eagles’ defensive line — with these three plus edge guys like Brandon Graham, Chris Long, Michael Bennett, and Derek Barnett — is going to wreak havoc on the rest of the league.