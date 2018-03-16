PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Re-signing Nigel Bradham was the most important decision Howie Roseman has made this offseason.

The Eagles gave Bradham a new five-year deal worth $40 million, including $14 million guaranteed.

The 28-year-old told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show that he took less money to stay with the Eagles.

“It really was between us and another team and it really — everything just outweighed for me to stay in Philly,” Bradham said on Friday morning through a shaky phone connection. “I took a little less to stay, but it all worked itself out.”

How much did Bradham’s relationship with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who he played for in Buffalo as well, factor into his decision?

“Oh it was major,” Bradham said of Schwartz’s impact. “I felt like the success and everything that we put together and the identity and what we worked for with the team, and how far we’ve came the last two years since I’ve gotten here. It was a lot of that, that came into factor.”

Cataldi asked Bradham about Super Bowl LII, a dramatic Eagles victory over the Patriots.

“Obviously, we were going against one of the greatest to ever do it [in Patriots QB Tom Brady],” Bradham said. “It was fun man. We were just fighting to win. We probably didn’t get stops a lot in the second half, but we knew we were going to win that game and we would get a stop when we needed.

“[Brandon Graham] won the game for us. Him and [Nick] Foles. Those were are two MVPs.”