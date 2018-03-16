CBS 3The National League of Junior Cotillions, an etiquette and social training program involving thousands of young people in the United States, named the top 10 well-mannered celebrities and the most ill-mannered celebrity.(Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and […]
KYW Newsradio 1060The National League of Junior Cotillions, an etiquette and social training program involving thousands of young people in the United States, named the top 10 well-mannered celebrities and the most ill-mannered celebrity.(Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) Traffic. Weather. Breaking news.  Since 1965, KYW Newsradio has been the 24-hour instant source […]
SportsRadio 94WIPThe National League of Junior Cotillions, an etiquette and social training program involving thousands of young people in the United States, named the top 10 well-mannered celebrities and the most ill-mannered celebrity.(Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)     Welcome to Sportsradio 94WIP on CBSPhilly.com! Sportsradio 94WIP has joined forces with […]
Talk Radio 1210 WPHTThe National League of Junior Cotillions, an etiquette and social training program involving thousands of young people in the United States, named the top 10 well-mannered celebrities and the most ill-mannered celebrity.(Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) Welcome to 1210 AM on CBSPhilly.com! Talk Radio 1210 WPHT has joined forces with […]
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Re-signing Nigel Bradham was the most important decision Howie Roseman has made this offseason.

The Eagles gave Bradham a new five-year deal worth $40 million, including $14 million guaranteed.

The 28-year-old told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show that he took less money to stay with the Eagles.

“It really was between us and another team and it really — everything just outweighed for me to stay in Philly,” Bradham said on Friday morning through a shaky phone connection. “I took a little less to stay, but it all worked itself out.”

 

How much did Bradham’s relationship with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who he played for in Buffalo as well, factor into his decision?

“Oh it was major,” Bradham said of Schwartz’s impact. “I felt like the success and everything that we put together and the identity and what we worked for with the team, and how far we’ve came the last two years since I’ve gotten here. It was a lot of that, that came into factor.”

Cataldi asked Bradham about Super Bowl LII, a dramatic Eagles victory over the Patriots.

“Obviously, we were going against one of the greatest to ever do it [in Patriots QB Tom Brady],” Bradham said. “It was fun man. We were just fighting to win. We probably didn’t get stops a lot in the second half, but we knew we were going to win that game and we would get a stop when we needed.

“[Brandon Graham] won the game for us. Him and [Nick] Foles. Those were are two MVPs.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch