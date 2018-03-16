PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many of us as we get into the second half of March like to think about Spring time and how warmer temperatures are right around the corner, but unfortunately we are stuck in a pattern where colder than average highs and even another chance for a Nor’easter continues to pop up in the forecast.

This weekend temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs only in the 40s but generally quiet conditions as the windy weather finally starts to ease up a bit. The nice conditions pop up just in enough time for potential Nor’easter #4 to enter into the picture for the middle of next week.

Right now we are watching a piece of energy that will move out of the Rockies on Monday and eventually work its way into the region here by Tuesday afternoon and evening before exiting heading into the afternoon hours on Thursday. Many of the details with this system are still coming together but here is what we know based on the two most popular forecast models, the EURO and the GFS (American).

As of right now both models have a solution where a low moves up the coastline with the Euro a little closer than the GFS. There is a decent amount of moisture associated with both models and each brings in rain at the start of the vent on Tuesday afternoon. A change over to a rain/snow mix is possible on Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday according to both models as well.

The biggest difference occurs later on Wednesday mainly and into Thursday when the Euro allows cold air to rush in, thus allowing for a better chance for accumulating snow according to that model solution.

In general right now we are still a bit too far out so while the Euro is more snowy solution while the GFS is more warmer and rainy, we will have to continue to monitor the whole situation as we get closer to get a better picture of what to expect, but what we do know right now is that we are likely looking at another storm middle of next week.

Stay with the Eyewitness weather team as more details emerge.