PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Howie Roseman continues to stay busy, finagling contracts to get the Eagles under the cap.
The Eagles, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, restructured Zach Ertz’s contract to save $5.407 million on the cap.
The Eagles also reportedly restructured Lane Johnson’s contract to save cap space.
The 2018 NFL cap is $177 million and, according to NJ.com’s Eliot Shorr-Parks, the Eagles are currently at $170 million — seven million dollars under the cap. However, this is before the reported deals of Nigel Bradham, Corey Nelson, and Haloti Ngata are on the books — meaning, Roseman still has some more work to do.
Ertz, 27, is under contract through 2021 after signing a five-year deal worth $42 million before the 2016 season.
Last season, his fifth, Ertz caught 74 balls for 824 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns.