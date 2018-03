PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Howie Roseman does it again.

According to Field Yates, the Eagles have restructured Lane Johnson’s contract to save $7.5 million on their cap.

Source: the Eagles have created $7.5M in cap space for 2018 by restructuring OT Lane Johnson's deal. His new cap hit is now $4.98M, down from $12.48M, with Johnson also collecting a $4.192M signing bonus. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2018

Johnson, 27, is under contract with the Eagles through the 2021 season. Last season, Johnson was named to the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro. And, of course, he was a Super Bowl champion.