PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You’ve heard of therapy dogs, but how about therapy llamas?

Llamas stopped by the University of California, San Francisco on Monday. The llamas helped a group of medical students relieve stress outside of the UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay.

One of the event organizers was excited to see students petting and taking selfies with the llamas.

“So we actually have done therapy dog events before around campus but it usually ends up being a couple dogs and a lot of stressed out students,” the organizer told CBS 5 San Francisco. “So this time we decided to go with something a little bit bigger with the llamas, something different to get people to come outside, leave the library or hospital for a little bit.”

The llamas are trained to provide emotional support as a resource for stress and depression management.