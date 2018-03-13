WEATHER ALERT: Third Nor'easter Of March Hits Delaware Valley Latest Forecast | Radar | Traffic 
WASHINGTON  (CNN) –– President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!” Trump tweeted.

