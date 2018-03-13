LIVE RESULTS: Pennsylvania US House District 18 Special Election March 2018
By Tim Jimenez
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It was a snowy start to the day in the region but it wasn’t nearly as bad as the last two Nor’easters to hit.

The snow fell for much of the morning rush around Richboro, Langhorne, Bensalem and Feasterville.

But the roads, for the most part, were just wet. There were a few slick spots here and there but it was really night and day compared to the last two Nor’easters that pounded the region.

While parts of Bucks County were hammered with double digit snow totals last week, this go around, there was no need to plow or shovel — just a quick brush to clean off your car.

