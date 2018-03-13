PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jake Arrieta understands why Philadelphia Phillies fans are ready for a winner.

“You see the Philadelphia Eagles won a Super Bowl,” Arrieta, who signed a three-year deal worth $75 million with the Phillies, told the media on Tuesday morning. “The success with the other sports organizations makes the city that much hungrier to get to that level. I feel like we’re not that far away.”

Arrieta’s message to the city? “We’re gonna fight.”

Jake Arrieta: "What we're gonna do here, is we're going to promise a fight…We're gonna have conviction, we're gonna fight, and we're gonna win. I couldn't be happier to be a Phillie." #Phillies #BeBold — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 13, 2018

Arrieta also talked about the Phillies’ rebuild, which he understand is happening, but that won’t stop him from winning — or trying to win, at least.