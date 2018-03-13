WEATHER ALERT: Third Nor'easter Of March Hits Delaware Valley Latest Forecast | Radar | Traffic 
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Local TV, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jake Arrieta understands why Philadelphia Phillies fans are ready for a winner.

“You see the Philadelphia Eagles won a Super Bowl,” Arrieta, who signed a three-year deal worth $75 million with the Phillies, told the media on Tuesday morning. “The success with the other sports organizations makes the city that much hungrier to get to that level. I feel like we’re not that far away.”

Arrieta’s message to the city? “We’re gonna fight.”

Arrieta also talked about the Phillies’ rebuild, which he understand is happening, but that won’t stop him from winning — or trying to win, at least.

