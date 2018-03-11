PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the Philadelphia Phillies continue through Grape Fruit League action the team has reportedly landed, free agent pitcher, Jake Arrieta

WIP’s Howard Eskin took to twitter Sunday, “I can confirm the reports on #phillies and P Jake Arietta. Sources tell me the Phillies are about to make it official signing Arietta to a 3-year deal.”

P Jake Arietta 3 year deal with #phillies never changed. It’s 3 years for 75 Million. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) March 11, 2018

Arrieta, the 2015 Cy Young award winner, recently turned 32 but has remained a strong starting pitcher in the MLB.

Arrieta made 61 starts and pitched to a 3.30 ERA (129 ERA+) while striking out roughly a batter per inning, according to CBS Sports.