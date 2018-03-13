PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have released tight end Brent Celek, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles save $4 million on their cap by releasing Celek.

“Brent Celek defines what it means to be a Philadelphia Eagle,” the team wrote in a statement. And it’s true.

Celek, 33, spent 11 years with the Eagles, taking hit after hit after hit. Celek has played in 175 out of 176 career games, not including nine playoff games.

Celek was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2007. For his career, Celek caught 398 balls for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns — all of those marks are second best in franchise history for a tight end behind Pete Retzlaff.

Chris Long called Celek a “Philly legend.”

I’ve had very few better teammates than @BrentCelek . I knew it from the outside but this year confirmed it for me: Celek is a philly legend! 11 year run, so loved. So much respect for you as a player and teammate. Brother 4 life!! — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 13, 2018

Beau Allen tweeted this.

Can't say enough about @BrentCelek as a teammate and friend. Unbelievably humble and hardworking guy – an absolute grinder and a true brother. Happy we got that ring together Celsie!! pic.twitter.com/m1i7SJkW3y — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) March 13, 2018

94WIP’s Joe DeCamara had some nice words to say about Celek during Tuesday’s Birds Town Hall.