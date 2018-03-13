LIVE RESULTS: Pennsylvania US House District 18 Special Election March 2018
By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have released tight end Brent Celek, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles save $4 million on their cap by releasing Celek.

“Brent Celek defines what it means to be a Philadelphia Eagle,” the team wrote in a statement. And it’s true.

Celek, 33, spent 11 years with the Eagles, taking hit after hit after hit. Celek has played in 175 out of 176 career games, not including nine playoff games.

Celek was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2007. For his career, Celek caught 398 balls for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns — all of those marks are second best in franchise history for a tight end behind Pete Retzlaff.

Chris Long called Celek a “Philly legend.”

Beau Allen tweeted this.

94WIP’s Joe DeCamara had some nice words to say about Celek during Tuesday’s Birds Town Hall.

Comments
  1. Frances Cuffman says:
    March 13, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    What a joke. They should let go Howie and Lurie. Longest tenured Eagle, fan favorite and they bring in the Thug Bennett?

