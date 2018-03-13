PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good luck, NFL offensive lines. The Eagles have added another weapon to their defensive line.

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles will sign former Lions’ defensive tackle Haloti Ngata to a one-year deal.

Former Lions’ DT Haloti Ngata intends to sign a one-year deal with Eagles, per @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

Ngata, 34, is a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion.

Ngata was with the Baltimore Ravens from 2006-2014, before playing for the Lions in 2015 and 2016. Ngata played in just five games in 2017, after suffering a torn biceps in Week 5. He has 29.5 career sacks and 6.0 career forced fumbles.

“This is another sign that Philadelphia is now a destination town,” Jon Ritchie said Tuesday on 94WIP after the news broke.

Ngata joins Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Chris Long, Tim Jernigan, Derek Barnett, and former Seahawks’ DE Michael Bennett on an already dominant Eagles’ defensive line. Vinny Curry is also a part of this unit, but he has been rumored in trade talks.