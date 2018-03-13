PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Chester County man who pleaded guilty last fall to sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy, has filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging he was beat up by prison guards.

Barry Baker says a Chester County prison guard slammed his head into a wall, and kicked him to the ground as two other corrections officers watched.

“He is severely injured, he has a concussion and separated shoulder,” said, Baker’s attorney, Brian Zeiger.

Zeiger says the incident took place July of 2017, while his client was awaiting trial.

“Another guard is just standing around watching this happen, and then eventually that guard stands in and says ‘enough is enough,'” Zeiger said.

He claims as a result of the attack, Baker is now suffering from a seizure disorder.

A spokeswoman for Chester County says they do not comment on pending cases.

Baker was originally sentenced to 3-6 years in prison for assaulting a man with cerebral palsy outside a West Chester convenience store last spring.