Defendant Pleads Guilty To Sucker-Punching Man With Cerebral Palsy Outside 7-Eleven

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A man pleads guilty in a Chester County courtroom to sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy.
Barry Baker pleaded guilty Monday to simple assault and flight from apprehension for punching Michael Ryan outside a West Chester 7-Eleven in May.
The entire incident was caught on camera.
Baker was set to plead guilty last week, but initially disagreed with facts in the case, which paved the way for a trial.
Baker claimed he met Ryan earlier in the night but never provided any evidence.
“It was really unbelievable that he would be as stupid to think that somebody’s gonna buy that story when there’s facts and video that proves otherwise. I don’t know what he was trying to do by backing into a corner like that, I didn’t understand what he was doing, but as they say it’s hard to fix stupid,” said Patrick Ryan, the victim’s father.
Baker’s arm was in a sling during his court appearance last week after an alleged scuffle with a prison employee.