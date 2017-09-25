Man Charged With First-Degree Murder After Victim Beaten To Death With Hammer

Filed Under: Leroy McCray, Michael Bell

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after authorities say a man was beaten to death with a hammer.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that 34-year-old Michael Bell was arrested in the death of 42-year-old Leroy McCray in Norristown.

michael bell mugshot Man Charged With First Degree Murder After Victim Beaten To Death With Hammer

Mugshot of Michael Bell. (credit: Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office)

Norristown police were called to Riverside Apartments on Saturday around 8:15 p.m. and found McCray dead on his couch with wounds to his head.

An investigation reveals that Bell and McCray had a verbal altercation and that Bell allegedly hit McCray multiple times with a carpentry hammer.

An autopsy revealed that McCray died from blunt force trauma to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Bell was denied bail and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch