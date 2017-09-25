Man Charged With First-Degree Murder After Victim Beaten To Death With Hammer

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after authorities say a man was beaten to death with a hammer.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that 34-year-old Michael Bell was arrested in the death of 42-year-old Leroy McCray in Norristown.
Norristown police were called to Riverside Apartments on Saturday around 8:15 p.m. and found McCray dead on his couch with wounds to his head.
An investigation reveals that Bell and McCray had a verbal altercation and that Bell allegedly hit McCray multiple times with a carpentry hammer.
An autopsy revealed that McCray died from blunt force trauma to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.
Bell was denied bail and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6.