PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now former Eagles wide receiver and fan favorite Torrey Smith joined 94WIP’s Howard Eskin on his podcast over the weekend.

Smith, 29, was traded to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Daryl Worley last week.

“I was in the group chat with the [Eagles] receivers, like, ‘Man, I’m gonna kick ya’ll a** next year!'” Smith said of the Panthers playing the Eagles in 2018.

Smith, humbly, says he believes the Eagles can repeat as Super Bowl champs.

“They are in a great situation here, again, with the way they built it,” Smith told Eskin. “It’s not going to be that big of a change, the window here is wide open…I know this team has a chance to repeat, with or without me.”

Smith man no longer be an Eagle, but he’ll always be a Super Bowl LII champion.

“That goes down forever, so they can’t take that away,” Smith said.