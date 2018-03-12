KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A passenger plane swerved, crashed and burst into flames as it landed Monday at Kathmandu airport in Nepal, a witness said.

It was unclear if there were any fatalities, though an AP journalist saw the US-Bangla Airlines plane broken into several pieces, with dozens of firefighters and rescue workers clustered around the wreckage. There were no immediate signs of injured people or bodies being taken away.

Uber Passenger Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Southwest Philadelphia

Amanda Summers, an American who works in Nepal, watched the crash happen from the terrace of her home office.

“It was flying so low I thought it was going to run into the mountains,” she said. She said it was unclear if it had reached the runway when it landed. “All of a sudden there was a blast and then another blast,” she said.

Fire crews put out the flames very quickly, perhaps within a minute, she said, though clouds of thick, dark smoke rose into the sky above Kathmandu, the capital of the Himalayan nation.

Trump Backs Off Call For Raising Minimum Age To Buy Guns

The flight was arriving from Bangladesh, said an airport official who spoke on condition of anonymity because of airport policy.

An employee who answered the phone at the US-Bangla offices in Dhaka said no one was available to talk.

“I have no other details,” said the employee, who refused to give his name. “But a bad incident has happened.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)