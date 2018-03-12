PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot after someone pulled up to the Uber he was riding in and opened fire.

The shooting happened just before midnight Sunday night near the intersection of 65th and Cobbs Creek Parkway in Southwest Philadelphia.

The 41-year-old Uber driver then drove to the 12th Police District at 65th and Woodland Avenue to get help.

The driver told police he had just picked up a man in his grey Honda Accord, when a car, possibly a Crown Victoria, pulled up alongside them and someone in the car began firing.

Bullets struck the car three times, shattering the back window and hitting the passenger side of the car twice.

When the driver got to the police station, his passenger jumped out of the car and ran off, despite being shot in the right foot.

Police eventually found the 22-year-old man at his house on Reedland Street about two blocks away from the 12th District Headquarters.

“The police began searching the area where the passenger had fled and they quickly found a bloody boot,” said Capt. Drew Techner of Philadelphia Police. “They also found a gun, an automatic handgun black in color, that had an extended magazine and it appeared to be loaded and jammed as is if somebody had attempted to fire it.”

Investigators are working to determine if the gun they found belongs to the passenger and whether he tried to return fire.

Paramedics transported him to PENN Presbyterian Hospital, where at last check, he was in stable condition.