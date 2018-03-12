PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the area’s third Nor’easter set to hit Monday evening into Tuesday, PECO is getting ready to dispatch workers if needed.

Following the last two storms, PECO has been working furiously to restore power to local businesses and homes that have gone without power from either the first storm or the second storm.

Snow showers are expected to persist into Tuesday afternoon, but the heaviest of the snow is going to wrap up in the morning. There will only be a few lingering snow showers throughout the afternoon on Tuesday.

When this is all said and done, there should only be a coating to 2 inches for a vast majority of the region, with the highest amounts near the shore and up into the higher elevations of the Poconos.

Customers are asked to report any outages or downed wires to the utility company in order for it to operate quickly.