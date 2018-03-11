PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The lights are back on for hundreds of thousands of PECO customers who were left in the dark following two powerful nor’easters.

The utility company said Sunday that it had successfully restored service to the approximately 750,000 homes and businesses affected by the winter storms.

“Throughout the duration of both storms, more than 2,600 PECO employees and local contractors were actively engaged in restoration efforts, in addition to approximately 2,800 line workers mobilized from other utilities from more than a dozen different states,” said Craig Adams, President and CEO at PECO. “We understand the frustration of our customers who experienced outages for multiple days. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked to safely repair the widespread damage and restore power to those impacted by the storm.”

Hundreds of thousands across the Philadelphia region were left without power, some for more than a week, after the fist winter storm on March 2 brought heavy rain and strong winds, knocking down trees and power lines.

Before service could be restored to everyone, a second nor’easter on Wednesday slammed the region with snow, rain and damaging winds, leaving thousands more without power.

PSE&G reported more than 500 customers remained without power Sunday morning, with the majority of those outages in Burlington County.

As crews worked to get power completely restored, forecasters were tracking a third nor’easter and its potential to bring more snow and rain to the region.