PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Bucks County women was full of joy for a snow day that turned out to be quite a milestone for her. In the midst of the storm, she reminded us all the importance of gratitude and perspective.

“I just finished radiation today,” said Brown. “So this morning I got up at 5 a.m., drove into the city and drove back by 8, and I’m ready to enjoy the snow day here in Doylestown because today was my last day for radiation. Today marks seven months battling breast cancer. It’s always celebrating the little wins and joys of life.”

What a way to mark a snow day.

On Friday, our Jessica Dean caught up with Helen Brown inside her Doylestown apartment to learn more about a woman who had left such an impression.

“It gave me the opportunity to really appreciate what was important and finishing radiation was huge but going outside and playing and looking at the snow falling from the sky was just fun,” said Brown.

Perspective. Ironically, it often comes into focus when life has dealt a very difficult card.

Supported by her self-described tribe that included her sister, Brown made a pointed choice to be positive and learn as many lessons as this chapter could teach.

“What used to be big things aren’t big things anymore,” said Brown. “Just enjoying life, living and being excited the sun was shining, you know the sun that came out after that snowstorm was unbelievable here in town.”

We’re all grateful when the sun finally shines on us after a storm.

No one more than Helen Brown, who in her joy reminded us all of the power of gratitude.

For that we give Helen Brown Three Cheers.