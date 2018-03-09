HOWELL, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Monmouth County say they have arrested a man who allegedly stalked multiple women while they were out shopping and then followed them home with the intention of robbing them.

The first incident happened on Feb. 24 around 8 p.m. when police say the suspect, Tristan Reyes, 19, of Howell, followed a woman around a ShopRite in Howell.

“When the woman left the store, Reyes followed her to her car. When she left the parking lot in her vehicle, Reyes followed in his vehicle, described as a black van, possibly a Honda Odyssey,” said police in a news release.

Police say the woman noticed the man following her, so she made several unnecessary turns to see if the vehicle would continue. Reyes continued to follow the woman.

“When she pulled over to see what the vehicle would do next, the vehicle also pulled over and shut the lights off. The van followed the woman back near her home prompting her to call her father. The woman’s father attempted to confront [Reyes] in the street but he sped off,” police said.

Reyes allegedly made a second attempt with another woman on Thursday, March 8 around 12 p.m. when police say he stalked her at a nearby store. Police say Reyes then followed her home.

While the woman was in the garage unloading groceries, Reyes was allegedly waiting out on the street.

“She noticed a suspicious black van parked in front of her neighbor’s home and alerted her neighbors. Moments later, the van left. The woman knew it was suspicious and checked her home’s surveillance footage which showed the black minivan followed her into the neighborhood,” said investigators.

In a video posted to Facebook, you can see the suspect walking up to the property wearing a hood and then running away after the family’s dog runs out barking.

“As the woman exits the home, [Reyes] can be seen hiding behind his van. After the woman reenters the home, Reyes gets back in the vehicle and speeds off,” police said.

Police believe the suspect planned to stalk the women while they were shopping and was attempting to rob them at knifepoint at their residences.

Reyes is also accused of following women at the Freehold Raceway Mall, around stores and back to their vehicles.

If you believe you have been a victim, or have information pertaining to these cases, please contact either Howell Police Detective Corporal Nancy Carroll at (732) 938-4575 ext. 2182 or (732) 938-4111.