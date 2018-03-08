PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Tri-State area continues to dig out from the storm as Thursday’s warmer temperatures caused some melting which led to another hazard in Philadelphia — falling chunks of ice.

As the city thaws out from a second nor’easter in less than a week, many are trying to avoid ice coating sidewalks and falling off of buildings in Center City.

“I’m really trying to figure out how to move,” joked Robert Delbrado, who lives in Fishtown and works in Center City. “To California, probably.”

Others went to check on elderly family friends living nearby.

“There’s a lot of ice everywhere and on steps, it’s ice,” said Tyler Brennan, who lives in Fairmount. “I’m going right now to get a good solution, rubbing alcohol, dish soap, and hot water and it’ll take ice right out.”

But icy conditions aren’t the only problems neighbors are dealing with.

In Fairmount, crews blocked off the area at 18th and Green Streets after a large tree crashed onto this parked Hyundai Elantra and a truck.

“It’s crazy to see a car on top of a tree like that,” said Vicky Newsome, who was walking her 9-year-old son Amir to school nearby.

Less than a block away, another large tree snapped from its trunk, sprawling over the sidewalk as a team of men worked to remove it.

The debris just added to the existing damage from the first storm, Newsome said.

“It’s horrible with trees from the last episode we had with the heavy snow through the Parkway and Parkside,” she said.