WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — A CBS3 news crew had quite the scare while covering the nor’easter on Wednesday morning.

Snowfall Totals Rising As Nor’easter Intensifies

CBS3 reporter Vittoria Woodill and photographer Casey Kuhn were traveling to Wyncote for their live report when a huge chunk of ice and snow shattered their news van windshield.

Woodill reports that the chunk of snow and ice fell off a sign on Route 309 near Susquehanna and smashed the windshield.

Heavy Snow Brings Wires Down In Bensalem

No one was hurt in the incident.

