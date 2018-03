BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Wet, heavy snow brought wires down in Bucks County on Wednesday morning.

The Bensalem Fire Department captured video of the wires sending sparks near Ford and Meeting Roads, just off of Bensalem Boulevard.

AVIOD THE AREA: Wires down and burning on Ford Rd at Meeting Rd just off Bensalem Blvd. pic.twitter.com/OYA2fRRxKx — Bensalem Fire Rescue (@Bensalem_Fire) March 7, 2018

Officials closed the area while they removed the wires.

The road is now back open to traffic.