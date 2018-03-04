MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Bill Cosby is due in court Monday for a pretrial hearing for a series of issues related to his retrial on sex assault charges in Montgomery County.

Cosby‘s first trial ended in a mistrial with a hung jury last June.

In the lead up to that trial, prosecutors had asked 13 other Cosby accusers be allowed to testify at trial. The judge ruled they were allowed to bring in one.

This time prosecutors are asking for 19 accusers be allowed to testify.

Cosby’s lawyers are asking to be allowed to present a witness who claims Cosby’s accuser, Andrea Constand, told her that she could make a lot of money by making a false claim that she had been drugged and raped.

They’re also asking charges be thrown out as they say prosecutors can not meet their burden of proof to show the alleged incident happened within statute of limits.