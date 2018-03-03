PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is working to restore service that was brought to a halt by Friday’s powerful nor’easter.

Service remains suspended on some Regional Rail lines and delays remain on several others.

SEPTA says it expects to have rail service back to the Airport Line by Sunday. Saturday’s buses will operate between AT&T Station and Airport Line Terminals and will provide service every 20 minutes.

Amtrak Resumes Modified Service After Nor’Easter Wreaks Havoc Across The Region

SEPTA’s Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines are running but numerous bus routes are detoured.

SEPTA Paratransit service is running, but commuters should expect delays.

SEPTA is hoping to have trolley service back to full service by Monday.

Riders are urged to check SEPTA’s website for service updates.