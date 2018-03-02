TRACKING A NOR'EASTER: Powerful Storm Slamming Region | Thousands Without Power | Amtrak Suspends Northeast Corridor Service, Flights CanceledEarly School DismissalsRadar | Latest Forecast 

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nor’easter is affecting people trying to leave, or get to Philadelphia.

Powerful Storm Slamming Region

The messy conditions are wreaking havoc on travelers’ plans. Amtrak has temporarily suspended service along the Northeast Corridor due to the storm and many arriving and departing flights at Philadelphia International Airport have been canceled.

Customers are now scrambling for a backup plan, as many are waiting to rebook flights or find a hotel for the evening.

Thousands Without Power

“I was originally supposed to get a flight out of Hartford. I came here because I have family here and I thought that if I got stuck here because of the storm I would be able to stay with them. I rebooked a flight for 10:30 from Philly to Columbus, and 20 minutes after we booked the flight it got canceled.

FULL FORECAST

Some airlines are offering changes at no cost due to the weather and airport officials urge you to check the status of your flight for any changes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch