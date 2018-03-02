PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nor’easter is affecting people trying to leave, or get to Philadelphia.

Powerful Storm Slamming Region

The messy conditions are wreaking havoc on travelers’ plans. Amtrak has temporarily suspended service along the Northeast Corridor due to the storm and many arriving and departing flights at Philadelphia International Airport have been canceled.

ALERT: For safety, all services along the NEC are temporarily suspended due to multiple weather related issues. Trains enroute will continue to WAS/NYP/BOS (whichever is first) and hold. We apologize for this inconvenience and will be providing updates as soon as possible. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 2, 2018

Customers are now scrambling for a backup plan, as many are waiting to rebook flights or find a hotel for the evening.

Thousands Without Power

“I was originally supposed to get a flight out of Hartford. I came here because I have family here and I thought that if I got stuck here because of the storm I would be able to stay with them. I rebooked a flight for 10:30 from Philly to Columbus, and 20 minutes after we booked the flight it got canceled.

FULL FORECAST

Some airlines are offering changes at no cost due to the weather and airport officials urge you to check the status of your flight for any changes.