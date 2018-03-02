PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Paleontology meets chocolate this weekend at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

It’s Paleopalooza weekend (March 3-4) at the Academy of Natural Sciences.

“It’s their celebration of their fossil collection.”

And the museum has partnered with the confectioners at Shane Confectionery in Old City.

“We’ve been over there three or four times, and we’ve created ice cream and candy molds from their collection objects.”

That’s co-owner Ryan Berley. He says the partnership has allowed him and his staff to get their hands on the museum’s artifacts.

“And we’re casting them in silicon and plastic to make molds.”

And with those molds, Berley says they’re making chocolate fossil replicas.

“At a certain point each day we’re going to be cutting up large fossils, like bones that are a couple of feet long and an ancient — kind of like a crocodile. I forget the exact name — but that is like a giant skull that one of our confectioners is going to make out of modeling chocolate!”

He says there will be chocolate for everyone, as well as lots of activities involving chocolate.

“Chocolate dinosaur eggs that you can crack into. There’s going to be an opportunity for kids to sift through chocolate dirt and discover the fossils that they can then eat!”

