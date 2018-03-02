WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is traveling out of Dulles International Airport, rather than Andrews Air Force Base, because of the late-winter storm battering the East Coast.

Trump is heading Friday to North Carolina for the Rev. Billy Graham’s funeral. He was scheduled to leave out of Dulles midmorning.

Trump usually travels out of Andrews, but his departure location was moved due to high winds in the area.

A major nor’easter was starting to slam the East Coast with heavy rain, intermittent snow, and strong winds.

